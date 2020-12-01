Motorsport

Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19

01 December 2020 - 09:49 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton has been ruled out of the upcoming Sakhir F1 Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.
Lewis Hamilton has been ruled out of the upcoming Sakhir F1 Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.
Image: Hamad Mohammed - Pool/Getty Images

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday.

Hamilton, who has already secured a record-equalling seventh world title and won Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, was experiencing mild symptoms but was otherwise fit and well, his Mercedes team said.

"Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme," the Formula One champions said in a statement.

"However he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive.

"Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest."

The 35-year-old Briton was isolating according to local health guidelines, the team said, with a replacement driver to be announced in due course.

The Sakhir Grand Prix takes place on December 6.

Audi to leave Formula E and focus on Dakar, Le Mans

Audi will withdraw from the all-electric Formula E series as a works team at the end of next year to focus on the Dakar Rally and endurance racing ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Perez says he has options to return to F1 in 2022

Mexican Sergio Perez said on Monday he has options for a Formula One comeback in 2022 if he has to sit out next season, with the possibility also of ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Dakar winner Sainz to compete in new Extreme E electric series

Double world rally champion and triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz will drive for his own team when the new Extreme E electric off-road series starts ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. You could be buying a second-hand death trap on wheels, warns Sambra Features
  2. Petrol down, diesel up in December news
  3. Grosjean smashes through safety barrier, halting Bahrain Grand Prix Motorsport
  4. Ricciardo disgusted with 'Hollywood' coverage of Grosjean crash Motorsport
  5. The 200kW Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch will be with us next year New Models

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X