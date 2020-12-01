Motorsport

Nikita Mazepin to race for Haas F1 next season

01 December 2020 - 10:38 By Reuters
Race winner Nikita Mazepin of Russia and Hitech Grand Prix celebrates during the Formula 2 Championship Feature Race at Mugello Circuit on September 12 in Scarperia, Italy.
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will race for Haas in 2021 after agreeing to a multi-year deal, the US-based Formula One team announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old is third in the Formula Two standings and is expected to be joined at Haas next season by F2 leader Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael.

"Becoming a Formula One driver is a lifelong dream come true for me," Mazepin said ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

