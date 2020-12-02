George Russell will relish stepping in for Lewis Hamilton this weekend

George Russell has yet to score a point in nearly two seasons in Formula One but the Briton will step into a winning car in Bahrain this weekend as Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes.

They are huge shoes to fill for the 21-year-old Williams driver who has a long-term Mercedes contract — but Russell is ready to seize the opportunity after Covid-19 ruled out his compatriot.

Replacing the most successful driver in the history of the sport, a seven-times world champion with 11 wins already this year, at the dominant team on the grid is some challenge.

Russell has long been tipped as a future Mercedes driver — either when Hamilton retires or the team lose faith in Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas — and now has the chance to really show what he can do.

The 2018 Formula Two champion has wrung every last bit of performance out of an uncompetitive car at tail-enders Williams — boasting a 36-0 qualifying record over teammates Robert Kubica (2019) and Nicholas Latifi (2020).