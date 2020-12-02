Motorsport

Grosjean leaves Bahrain hospital after fireball crash

02 December 2020 - 12:52 By Reuters
Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 is pictured on a screen escaping his crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain on November 29 2020.
Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 is pictured on a screen escaping his crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain on November 29 2020.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean left hospital in Bahrain on Wednesday after being treated for burns to his hands suffered when his Haas car was engulfed in a fireball.

The 34-year-old had an astonishing escape after the vehicle penetrated the metal crash barriers in Sunday's race at the Sakhir circuit, splitting in two and erupting in flames.

The same circuit hosts another race this weekend but Grosjean will not take part, replaced by the team's Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi.

Haas said Grosjean will remain in Bahrain to continue private treatment.

The driver said on Tuesday he still wanted to drive in next week's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

"Even though it is complicated for those close to me, it is a need for me to get back into a Formula One car, to see where I am, if I can continue to drive," he said.

