Motorsport

Haas strengthen Ferrari ties with Resta move

04 December 2020 - 17:28 By Reuters
Pietro Fittipaldi of Brazil driving the (51) Haas F1 Team VF-20 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Sakhir at Bahrain International Circuit on December 04, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Pietro Fittipaldi of Brazil driving the (51) Haas F1 Team VF-20 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Sakhir at Bahrain International Circuit on December 04, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Chassis engineering head Simone Resta is moving from Ferrari to the Haas Formula One team in a strengthening of technical ties after the US-owned team signed Mick Schumacher for next season.

Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion and Ferrari great Michael, is a Ferrari Academy driver and Haas use the Italian's manufacturer's engines.

Ferrari said in a statement that Resta was highly-rated and would have an important role in strengthening Haas's technical department.

Haas are ninth of the 10 teams and have scored just three points in 15 races this season.

Their other driver for 2021 is Russian Nikita Mazepin in an all-new rookie line-up.

READ MORE

Grosjean's 28-second struggle to stay alive, in his own words

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean relived Sunday's horrific Bahrain Grand Prix crash, where his Haas car penetrated a metal barrier and split in ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Leclerc would bet on Russell winning in Hamilton's car

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc says he would bet on George Russell winning Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix when the Briton makes his Mercedes debut as Lewis ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

F1 rookie Mick Schumacher can count on Vettel for advice

Sebastian Vettel said he will be on hand to offer advice to Mick Schumacher, son of his boyhood idol and seven-times world champion Michael, when he ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. You could be buying a second-hand death trap on wheels, warns Sambra Features
  2. Fuel prices aren’t the good news motorists expected news
  3. The 200kW Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch will be with us next year New Models
  4. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news
  5. New 190kW VW Amarok Double Cab is now on sale in SA New Models

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X