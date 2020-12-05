Bottas on pole for Sakhir GP

Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third for Sunday's floodlit Formula One race with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc a surprising fourth.

Hamilton has already won the title, his record-equalling seventh, but the Briton is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.