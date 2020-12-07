Motorsport

Leclerc handed three place grid drop for Abu Dhabi GP

07 December 2020 - 09:03 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari walks to the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Sakhir at Bahrain International Circuit on December 6 2020.
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari walks to the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Sakhir at Bahrain International Circuit on December 6 2020.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will have a three place grid drop at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix after he caused a first lap collision in Sunday's penultimate round in Bahrain.

The Monegasque tangled with Racing Point's eventual race winner Sergio Perez in a collision that led to the retirements of Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and left the Mexican fighting back from 18th.

Stewards said Leclerc had braked too late into turn four, locking the front right wheel and colliding with Perez as the Mexican took the normal racing line into the corner.

Leclerc, who also collected two penalty points, admitted he was at fault after the race.

"I expected him to go around the outside of Valtteri (Bottas) and stay there, but I think he decided after to come back on the inside and I was there and then it was to late for me to slow down," he said of Perez.

"I don't think it's a mistake from Checo (Perez), I'm not putting the blame on Checo. If there's anyone to blame today it’s me, but I would say it is more unfortunate than blame."

Racing Point owner Stroll hopes to see Perez in a Red Bull

Racing Point team owner Lawrence Stroll hailed his race winner Sergio Perez on Sunday and said he hoped Formula One rivals Red Bull signed the ...
Motoring
40 minutes ago

Mercedes fined €20,000 after tyre mix-up

Formula One champions Mercedes were fined €20,000 (roughly R369,150) on Sunday after they fitted the wrong front tyres to George Russell's leading ...
Motoring
45 minutes ago

Perez takes first F1 win in astonishing Sakhir GP

Mexican Sergio Perez, in his penultimate race for Racing Point and without a drive for next season, took the first win of his Formula One career in ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc is an old Golf in a new costume First Drives
  2. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news
  3. WATCH | How safe are new cars sold in SA really? news
  4. Hyundai recalls 129,000 vehicles for engine issue news
  5. Elon Musk's Tesla says black people hold just 4% of its US leadership roles news

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X