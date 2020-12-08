Motorsport

Vettel has big shoes to fill as Perez's replacement, says Brawn

08 December 2020 - 08:39 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari runs to the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Sakhir at Bahrain International Circuit on December 06, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari runs to the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Sakhir at Bahrain International Circuit on December 06, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel now has big shoes to fill next season after Sergio Perez won Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix for Racing Point, Formula One's motorsport MD Ross Brawn said on Monday.

The 33-year-old German is joining from Ferrari, where he has been out of sorts of late, to what will be the Aston Martin team in 2021 in a move that has pushed on-form Mexican Perez out of the door.

Perez, three years younger and in the form of his life, is fourth in the drivers' standings after his first F1 win. He has no seat lined up for next year, however.

Brawn, in a column on the formula1.com website, repeated his view that it will be a “tragedy” if Perez is not racing next season.

“The team must be thinking about the decisions they have made, losing him when he's driving so well,” said the Briton.

“His replacement Sebastian Vettel I’m sure will come back stronger, as he's in a bit of a trough at the moment, but Checo (Perez) is a guaranteed deal. So that’ll be interesting to see how that develops.

“In a way, Seb has some fairly big shoes to fill now, even if he’s a world champion.”

Vettel won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and has 53 wins to his credit.

Racing Point's other driver is Lance Stroll, son of the Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll and in no danger of losing his seat.

Brawn also hailed Briton George Russell, who stood in at Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton while the seven-time world champion was recovering from Covid-19, for an exceptional performance.

“I always thought he was a good Grand Prix driver,” said the former Mercedes team boss. “But you never know if he has that last little bit of speed that marks you out as a brilliant driver.

“George demonstrated that he has got that extra little bit — and a star is born. There is now no doubt that he’s F1 world champion material.”

READ MORE

Valtteri Bottas looks to be on borrowed time at Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas looks increasingly on borrowed time at Mercedes after George Russell showed the Formula One world champions just how good he can be.
Motoring
16 hours ago

Wolff on Russell: A star is born and sky's the limit

The sky's the limit for George Russell after the British youngster's stellar performance as Lewis Hamilton's stand-in at the Sakhir Grand Prix, ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Mixed feelings for Russell after Sakhir heartbreak

George Russell was left with mixed feelings after losing out on an almost certain maiden Formula One win on his Mercedes debut in Sunday’s Sakhir ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | How safe are new cars sold in SA really? news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc is an old Golf in a new costume First Drives
  3. Hyundai recalls 129,000 vehicles for engine issue news
  4. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news
  5. Fuel prices aren’t the good news motorists expected news

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X