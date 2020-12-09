Haas F1 condemns new signing Nikita Mazepin for 'abhorrent' groping video

The Haas Formula One team condemned new signing Nikita Mazepin for “abhorrent” behaviour on Wednesday after the young Russian posted and then deleted a video showing a female passenger being groped in a car.

The images, in an Instagram story, continued to circulate elsewhere on social media after their removal.

“Haas F1 team does not condone the behaviour of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media,” the US-owned team said in a statement from Abu Dhabi, where they are preparing for the final race of the season.

“Additionally, the very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 team,” it added, saying the matter was being dealt with internally.

Mazepin, son of a billionaire who made his fortune in fertiliser, apologised on Twitter for his “inappropriate behaviour” and the fact that the video was posted.

“I am sorry for the offence I have rightly caused and to the embarrassment I have brought to Haas F1 team,” added the 21-year-old.