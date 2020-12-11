Hamilton returns for F1 season finale

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will return for Mercedes in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing negative for Covid-19, the team said on Thursday.

Hamilton was replaced for last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain by fellow Briton George Russell of Williams, who was unlucky not to win. Russell was leading the race before a series of botched pit stops by Mercedes and a late puncture dropped him to ninth place.

Hamilton has already clinched this year’s title, equalling the seven championships won by German Michael Schumacher.