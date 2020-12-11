Motorsport

Hamilton returns for F1 season finale

Recently-crowned champion back after testing negative for Covid-19

11 December 2020 - 11:32 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton returns for this year's season-ending Grand Prix.
Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will return for Mercedes in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing negative for Covid-19, the team said on Thursday.

Hamilton was replaced for last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain by fellow Briton George Russell of Williams, who was unlucky not to win. Russell was leading the race before a series of botched pit stops by Mercedes and a late puncture dropped him to ninth place.

Hamilton has already clinched this year’s title, equalling the seven championships won by German Michael Schumacher.

