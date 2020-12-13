Motorsport

Silverstone to rename pit straight after Hamilton

13 December 2020 - 11:29 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP arrives at the circuit before practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Silverstone will rename its International Pits Straight after seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, the home of the British Grand Prix announced on Saturday.

Hamilton this year became the most successful Formula One driver of all time after beating Michael Schumacher's wins record and equalling the retired Ferrari great's seven championships.

Silverstone said in a statement that the stretch of track, flanked by the Wing building, would become Hamilton Straight.

“It is the first time in Silverstone’s history that a part of the circuit has been named after any individual,” said British Racing Drivers' Club president David Coulthard in a statement ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Lewis has become a huge part of this history and the directors of the Club and I felt there was no better way to mark this than to rename the iconic pits straight in recognition of his record-breaking achievements.”

Hamilton has won his home grand prix seven times.

