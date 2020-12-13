Motorsport

Max Verstappen wins from pole in Abu Dhabi

13 December 2020 - 17:02 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 13, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix from pole position for Red Bull on Sunday.

Champions Mercedes completed the podium places in a processional race with Valtteri Bottas second and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third.

Verstappen's success under the Yas Marina floodlights ended a run of six successive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wins by Mercedes and was the 23-year-old Dutch driver's second victory of the season and 10th of his career.

