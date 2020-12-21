BMW M2 CS to go racing from 2021

And here it is! BMW M Motorsport has announced a new collaboration to introduce a BMW M2 Cup series in the support programme for the DTM. The BMW M2 CS Racing is intended to give young drivers the chance to compete against one another on the DTM stage, according to BMW M Motorsport.

“With the BMW M2 Cup, we want to provide an attractive, affordable platform for talented drivers, allowing them to prove their driving skills in the DTM environment and to allow them to make the step up if they are successful,” said Thomas Felbermair, vice-president sales and marketing BMW M GmbH.

“I am delighted that we have been able to choose to limit as our partner for the execution of the one-make cup, as they will provide total support for our focus on driver development and also boast decades of experience in motorsport.”

The concept for the BMW M2 Cup is focused on equal opportunities and transparency. Centralised preparation and the inclusion of technical skills from dealers certified by BMW M Motorsport, and the allocation of cars before each event, clearly show that the priorities are driver training and honing individual skills.

The series is based on the new BMW CS that was recently launched in SA in a limited number of 30 units. The cars were sold off in an unprecedented new vehicle auction held at Kyalami Raceway.

The tiny rocket is powered by a 3.0l straight-six engine with outputs of 331kW and 500Nm. In standard form it accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.0 sec for models fitted with a seven-speed double-clutch auto and 4.2 sec for six-speed manual models. Top speed is 280km/h in both.

At six DTM race events, the BMW M2 Cup will feature a total of 12 races on the following circuits: the Norisring (GER), the Lausitzring (GER), the Nürburgring (GER), the Red Bull Ring (AUT), at Assen (NED) and Hockenheim (GER). The most successful drivers will receive support and get the chance to make competitive appearances in other BMW race cars in subsequent years.

This can apply to the customer racing area but they would also potentially be within striking distance of the BMW Junior Team that was rebooted in 2020. This additional platform broadens the range of candidates from which the BMW Motorsport management can select new members of future BMW Junior Teams.

Race dates for the BMW M2 Cup:

July 2-4 2021 Norisring (GER)

July 23-25 2021 Lausitzring (GER)

August 20-22 2021 Nürburgring (GER)

September 3-5 2021 Red Bull Ring (AUT)

September 17-19 2021 Assen (NED)

October 1-3 2021 Hockenheim (GER)