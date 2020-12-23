SA racer to join Formula E and hone BMW M4 GT3 car

SA-born racer Sheldon van der Linde joined BMW M Motorsports as a works driver in 2019. He has competed in two seasons in the DTM where he recorded one win, one pole position and two podiums. In 2020, he secured sixth place in the drivers’ standings.

Van der Linde and his Walkenhorst Motorsport teammates Augusto Farfus and Nick Catsburg won the 9 Hours of Kyalami last weekend in the BMW M6 GT3.

BMW M Motorsport has announced that Van der Linde will complete a comprehensive programme of GT3 racing and testing as a BMW works driver in the 2021 season but he will also play an important role in the final phase of development of the new BMW M4 GT3 that will be handed over to customer teams for competitive appearances in 2022.

Furthermore, Van der Linde has a new role as test and reserve driver for BMW i Andretti Motorsport in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Subject to the approval of the world motorsport governing body FIA, that is responsible for the Formula E driver licences, Van der Linde will be at the Formula E season-opener on January 16-17 2021.

He is involved in all the meetings and processes for the team and is ready to step in if one of the regular drivers, Maximilian Günther (GER) and Jake Dennis (GBR), were to be unavailable. He has already familiarised himself with the BMW iFE.21 during test drives and in the BMW Motorsport simulator in Munich, Germany.

“Formula E will be a totally new challenge for me. I have never been involved in electric racing and I am really looking forward to the job,” said Van der Linde. “Working on further development of the BMW M4 GT3 is just as exciting. We have already put a lot of work into the car and we will definitely continue to do so next year to make sure that we can hand over as successful a car as possible to customers in 2022.

"I am very happy to be able to continue driving for BMW Motorsport in these challenging times. It feels like a second family for me,” concluded Van der Linde.