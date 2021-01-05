Motorsport

Peterhansel retains Dakar lead as Al-Attiyah closes gap

Toyota's South African Henk Lategan is second in Tuesday's stage

05 January 2021 - 16:36 By Reuters and TimesLIVE
Mini's Stephane Peterhansel leads the rally by 5 min 9 sec from Toyota's Nasser Al-Attiyah.
Mini's Stephane Peterhansel leads the rally by 5 min 9 sec from Toyota's Nasser Al-Attiyah.
Image: Reuters

Stephane Peterhansel retained his Dakar Rally lead in the car category after Tuesday's third stage as Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah in an SA-built Toyota Hilux closed the gap to five minutes in the Saudi Arabian desert dunes and canyons.

Al-Attiyah, a triple champion, took his third stage win after leading the way in Saturday's prologue and then clawing back time on Monday after losing 12 minutes on Sunday.

That propelled the Toyota driver to second overall, with Peterhansel's Mini buggy team mate and defending champion Carlos Sainz dropping to fourth after straying off route.

Sainz was 21st fastest, 33 minutes off the Frenchman's lead.

"Today we really pushed a lot and (co-driver) Mathieu (Baumel) did the navigation well. Everything is working very well like we need it to," said Al-Attiyah.

"I'm really quite happy with the pace because to open and to win the stage is good. There was one point where it was very, very difficult navigation and I think most of the drivers got lost there".

Peterhansel, nicknamed "Mr Dakar" because of his record 13 victories in the event on two wheels and four, had an early puncture and was third in the stage behind Toyota's South African Henk Lategan, who moved up to seventh overall.

After getting lost on Monday, SA's Giniel de Villiers (Hilux) had another bad day to finish 27th, and now lies 24th overall, 1 hour 46 minutes behind the leader.

In the motorcycle category, Australian Toby Price took his second stage win of the event while American Skyler Howes took the overall lead.

SA's Henk Lategan finished behind Nasser Al-Attiyah to make it a one-two for the Toyota Hilux team in Tuesday's stage.
SA's Henk Lategan finished behind Nasser Al-Attiyah to make it a one-two for the Toyota Hilux team in Tuesday's stage.
Image: Supplied

Two times champion Price, who also won Sunday's opening stage on his KTM but started the day 29th after struggling on Monday, beat Argentine rider Kevin Benavides by a minute and 16 seconds after the 403km loop around Wadi Ad-Dawasir.

Howes, who had been eighth overall overnight, finished fourth in his non-factory KTM to go 33 seconds clear of Benavides.

Price moved up to fourth, one minute and 52 seconds off the lead, with Britain's 2017 winner Sam Sunderland fifth.

Defending champion Sainz leads Dakar after first stage

'Mr Dakar' Stephane Peterhansel is in second place, and SA's Giniel de Villiers in 8th.
Motoring
1 day ago

Audi to leave Formula E and focus on Dakar, Le Mans

Audi will withdraw from the all-electric Formula E series as a works team at the end of next year to focus on the Dakar Rally and endurance racing ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Ferrari eye improved showing

Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto says he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team's worst season in 40 years and is ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. The big change is the curfew. Masks must be worn in taxis and buses at all ... news
  2. Midrand built machines take pole and second spots at 2021 Dakar prologue Motorsport
  3. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news
  4. Five top motoring innovations of 2020 Features
  5. US imposes $30m penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls news

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X