McLaren driver Lando Norris tests positive for Covid-19

McLaren driver Lando Norris has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating, his Formula One team said on Tuesday.

McLaren said Norris had returned a positive result on Monday in Dubai, where he is on holiday before the team’s training camp.

Norris, 21, said he took a Covid-19 test after losing his sense of taste and smell.

“I feel alright and have no other symptoms,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said he had told everyone he had come into contact with that he had tested positive.