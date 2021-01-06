Motorsport

McLaren driver Lando Norris tests positive for Covid-19

He contracted the coronavirus in Dubai, where he is on holiday before the team's training camp

06 January 2021 - 12:23 By Reuters
Norris is the fourth F1 driver to test positive for the coronavirus.
Image: Reuters

McLaren driver Lando Norris has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating, his Formula One team said on Tuesday.

McLaren said Norris had returned a positive result on Monday in Dubai, where he is on holiday before the team’s training camp.

Norris, 21, said he took a Covid-19 test after losing his sense of taste and smell.

“I feel alright and have no other symptoms,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said he had told everyone he had come into contact with that he had tested positive. 

Norris is the fourth F1 driver to test positive for the novel coronavirus after seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton, Mexican Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll of Racing Point (now Aston Martin) returned positive tests last season.

Norris finished ninth in the drivers standings last season.

