Motorsport

Formula One

Williams F1 expand technical ties with Mercedes from 2022

The move hopes to boost the performance of the struggling team, which has scored just one point in the last two seasons

06 January 2021 - 08:23 By Reuters
A proudly independent constructor since 1978, Williams currently design and build their own gearboxes but have also been in decline for years.
A proudly independent constructor since 1978, Williams currently design and build their own gearboxes but have also been in decline for years.
Image: Reuters

The Williams Formula One team announced on Tuesday a switch to gearboxes and hydraulic components provided by engine supplier Mercedes from 2022 in a significant step for the struggling former champions who changed hands last year.

The British team, now owned by US-based Dorilton Capital after the founding family sold and departed, have scored just one point in the last two seasons despite using the sport's dominant engine.

A proudly independent constructor since 1978, Williams currently design and build their own gearboxes but have also been in decline for years.

They last won a grand prix in 2012 while rivals Racing Point, now renamed Aston Martin, were race winners last year with a car that drew heavily on the title-winning 2019 Mercedes.

The regulations will be undergoing a major overhaul in 2022 and the new deal will allow Williams to focus resources on other areas.

"Williams is an independent team, but Formula One is always evolving, and as a team we must be agile to react to the current climate to put the team in the best position to be competitive on track," said principal Simon Roberts.

"This long-term agreement with Mercedes is a positive step and forms part of our strategic objectives for the future while we will still retain our design and manufacturing capabilities in-house."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the expanded technical cooperation made sense for both sides.

"For Williams, it makes sense to acquire the integrated powertrain after running our power units since 2014. For our team, it makes sense in terms of economies of scale to supply another team under the new rules," said the Austrian.

"This is a project we have been discussing with Williams for some time and I am glad we have been able to bring this extension to fruition."

Williams driver George Russell also has a long-term contract with Mercedes and stood in for Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain last month when the seven times world champion tested positive for Covid-19. 

Wolff on Russell: A star is born and sky's the limit

The sky's the limit for George Russell after the British youngster's stellar performance as Lewis Hamilton's stand-in at the Sakhir Grand Prix, ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago

All the winners and losers of the 2020 Formula One season

The Formula One season ended in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with 17 races in a season disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's a look at some of the ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Williams waves her cars out for the last time

Claire Williams waved the team's cars out of the garage before Sunday's Italian Grand Prix in a symbolic and fitting farewell as she and her family ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Most read

  1. The big change is the curfew. Masks must be worn in taxis and buses at all ... news
  2. Midrand built machines take pole and second spots at 2021 Dakar prologue Motorsport
  3. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news
  4. Five top motoring innovations of 2020 Features
  5. Remember to fill up today as fuel prices rise at midnight news

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X