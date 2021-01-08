Motorsport

FORMULA ONE

Australian GP will be postponed, says F1 team owner Stroll

Due to quarantine restrictions in Australia, Bahrain will be the opening race in March

08 January 2021 - 09:23 By Reuters
Bahrain will replace Australia as the 2021 season opener, says Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll.
Bahrain will replace Australia as the 2021 season opener, says Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll.
Image: Reuters

The Australian Grand Prix will be postponed to the back end of the Formula One season with Bahrain replacing it as the opening race in March, Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll told Reuters.

The move, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and quarantine restrictions, has been widely flagged in the media but is yet to be confirmed by Formula One or local organisers.

“Melbourne has been - it’s not officially announced but it will be - not cancelled but postponed. We will go there sometime in the fall (autumn) and the first race will be Bahrain,” said the Canadian billionaire.

He was speaking before the announcement of a new team title sponsorship with IT company Cognizant.

Formula One teams apparently agreed to the change in a virtual meeting with Formula One's new CEO Stefano Domenicali on Monday.

Sources said the same meeting also agreed for preseason testing to move from Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya to Bahrain, without setting a date.

Last season's race calendar had to be rewritten due to the global pandemic, with an eventual 17 rounds in Europe and the Middle East and some circuits including Bahrain hosting two grands prix.

Stroll, also executive chairperson of sports car maker Aston Martin, which is returning to F1 as a constructor for the first time in 60 years in a rebranding of the Racing Point team, expected lingering difficulties.

“I do believe we’re in for a difficult two or three months,” said Stroll. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine. I think the first few races will be slightly challenging.

“But Formula One management and the FIA, I really take my hat off to them to deliver 17 races as we did last year in 23 weeks, without really any major hiccups, in a very impressive manner.

“I think the worst is behind us and we’ve learnt through last year how to proceed with this year.”

Stroll and his son Lance, who drives for Aston Martin, both tested positive for the virus last year. 

READ MORE

McLaren driver Lando Norris tests positive for Covid-19

He contracted the virus in Dubai, where he is on holiday before the team's training camp
Motoring
1 day ago

Vettel has big shoes to fill as Perez's replacement, says Brawn

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel now has big shoes to fill next season after Sergio Perez won Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix for Racing Point, ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Perez takes first F1 win in astonishing Sakhir GP

Mexican Sergio Perez, in his penultimate race for Racing Point and without a drive for next season, took the first win of his Formula One career in ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Nissan's Terra seven-seat SUV is bound for SA New Models
  2. Hyundai Grand i10 is a grown-up budget hatch Reviews
  3. What lockdown Level 3 means for motorists news
  4. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news
  5. January brings another fuel price hike news

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X