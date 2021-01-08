Rookie Lategan crashes out, but earns his Dakar stripes

A first stage win at Dakar 2021 for Giniel de Villiers and Alex Haro, together with a solid fourth place for Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel, meant stage 5 of the world’s toughest automotive race will long be remembered by the SA Toyota Gazoo team.

However, the delight was tempered by the retirement of rookie Henk Lategan and his navigator Brett Cummings after a heavy crash near the start of Thursday's stage.

The pair were placed fifth overall at the start of the 456km stage between the Saudi capital Riyadh and Al Qaisumah, and had put in excellent performances in recent days including second on stage 3 and third on stage 4.

They got off to a good start on Thursday, but hit a ditch just 19km into the stage, flipping the Toyota Hilux end over end.

The pair escaped serious injury but Henk injured his shoulder and had to be flown to a hospital. He has a suspected fractured collarbone and the accident brings an end to a stunning Dakar debut for the 26-year-old.