Motorsport

Lockdown extension puts the brakes on annual 'Passion for Speed' event

12 January 2021 - 17:33 By Motoring Staff
This year's Passion for Speed festival at Zwartkops has been postponed.
Image: Supplied

The annual Passion for Speed festival at Zwartkops in Centurion was on Tuesday postponed because of the extension of the lockdown.

Usually one of the biggest local motorsport happenings of the year, this event brings together some of the country's best historic and contemporary racing categories — a thrill for drivers and spectators alike.

The continued restrictions have made the event — with about 300 expected entries —  difficult to organise and make safe for everybody, track owner Peter du Toit said on Tuesday afternoon.

“Competitors and their teams will not relax and will be under constant stress. We have therefore decided to postpone the event until the weekend of June 18-20,” read a media statement.

