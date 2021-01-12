Malaysian MotoGP testing cancelled due to pandemic

MotoGP’s pre-season testing in Malaysia has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, championship organisers said on Tuesday.

The tests - a shakedown and official session - were due to take place at Sepang circuit in February, but Malaysia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The emergency could last until August 1.

“The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and complications have obliged the cancellation of both events,” MotoGP said.

A test at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit from March 10-12 remained scheduled.

The season is due to to start in Qatar on March 28.