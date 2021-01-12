Motorsport

Spanish GP circuit renews contract for 2021 F1 race

12 January 2021 - 08:14 By Reuters
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on August 16, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya has signed a contract extension to host the Spanish F1 Grand Prix this year and is working to secure a new long-term deal, organisers said on Monday.

The race, the 65th Spanish Grand Prix to be held, is scheduled for May 9.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has won the last four races at the circuit for Mercedes.

“We will continue working at the government in order to turn the racetrack in Montmelo into a permanent venue for competition, because Formula One is not an expense but an investment,” said Catalan business minister Ramon Tremosa.

This year's race will see the return of double world champion Fernando Alonso after two years out of the sport. The 39-year-old is racing for Renault's Alpine team.

Carlos Sainz will also be making his home debut in Ferrari colours after moving from McLaren.

