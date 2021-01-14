Motorsport

Arctic Finland race replaces Sweden on 2021 WRC calendar

14 January 2021 - 14:12 By Reuters
Finland will have two rounds on this year's WRC calendar with Arctic Rally Finland replacing cancelled Sweden in February as the sole pure winter event of the 2021 season.
Finland will have two rounds on this year's WRC calendar with Arctic Rally Finland replacing cancelled Sweden in February as the sole pure winter event of the 2021 season.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Finland will have two rounds on this year's world rally championship calendar with Arctic Rally Finland replacing cancelled Sweden in February as the sole pure winter event, organisers announced on Thursday.

The February 26-28 snow and ice rally, to be based in Rovaniemi, will be round two of 12 and marks the first time the championship has ventured within the Arctic Circle.

The Jyvaskyla-based Rally Finland, taking place on gravel roads, is scheduled for July 29-August 1.

WRC promoter MD Jona Siebel said in a statement it had been a “tough race against time” to get the Arctic event organised.

“Since it was confirmed in December that Rally Sweden would not take place, we’ve been working hard with AKK Sports, the city of Rovaniemi and the enthusiasts there to try to make this event happen,” he said.

Rally Sweden was called off due to tighter restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 season is set to start in Monte Carlo on January 21.

READ MORE

Peterhansel heading for 14th Dakar title, as Cornejo's dream ends

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel was heading for a record-extending 14th Dakar title after ending Wednesday's 10th stage in Saudi Arabia with a ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Australian GP postponed over quarantine

Formula One postponed the Australian Grand Prix from March to November because it would not have been possible for hundreds of team staff to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lockdown extension puts the brakes on annual 'Passion for Speed' event

The annual Passion for Speed festival at Zwartkops was postponed on Tuesday because of the extension of the lockdown.
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Get off the beaches, and start queuing: Government accused of double standards news
  2. Mazda launches stylish new CX-5 Carbon Edition New Models
  3. Toyota Hiace and Quantum upgraded for 2021 New Models
  4. 2021 Subaru Forester gets a much-needed power boost New Models
  5. REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is loud and proud Reviews

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X