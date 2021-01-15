Motorsport

MotoGP adds test days to Qatar schedule

15 January 2021 - 09:19 By Reuters
Maverick Vinales of Spain and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team rounds the bend during MotoGP tests at Losail Circuit on February 24 2020 in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP has added a shakedown and two days of official testing to the March preseason schedule in Qatar after planned test sessions in Malaysia next month were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shakedown will be on March 5, followed by testing on March 6-7.

Another official test is scheduled for March 10-12, with the season-opening night race at the Losail circuit pencilled in for March 28.

Testing at Malaysia's Sepang circuit was cancelled after the country declared a nationwide state of emergency to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

