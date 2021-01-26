Jordan sees shades of Damon Hill in Vettel's Aston move

Sebastian Vettel can help Aston Martin hit the heights in Formula One this season in the same way Damon Hill's arrival lifted predecessors Jordan in 1998, according to former team owner Eddie Jordan.

Aston Martin, who competed as Racing Point last year, are the latest rebirth of a Silverstone-based team whose lineage goes back to the one founded by Irish entrepreneur Jordan in 1991.

Vettel, world champion with Red Bull for four years in a row from 2010-13 and now 33, has joined from Ferrari as replacement for Mexican Sergio Perez alongside Canadian Lance Stroll, who is 22-year-old son of owner Lawrence.

Jordan told Reuters in a telephone interview that the signing of Vettel, despite two lacklustre years at Ferrari, could be game-changing.

"We’ve seen beyond any doubt that Lance is hugely quick, but there are other occasions where he’s not as quick," said the 72-year-old, promoting his latest business venture in the travel and event management app Guestia.

"I think it will up Lance’s game and the information and knowledge of a four-times world champion will have a huge effect on the team.

"Jordan was floundering until we got Damon Hill and everybody knows he wasn’t the quickest of quick drivers. What he had was a huge knowledge and ability of being able to win and he brought that from Williams.

"He kickstarted our winning ways. I do believe Vettel will bring that capacity."

Hill, the 1996 world champion with Williams, joined Jordan in 1998 and secured their first Formula One win - a one-two with Ralf Schumacher in Belgium that year.