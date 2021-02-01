Gasly becomes sixth F1 driver to test positive for Covid-19

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly said on Sunday he had tested positive for Covid-19, meaning six of Formula One's 20 race drivers have contracted the coronavirus.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, who recently posted pictures on Instagram while he was training in Dubai, made the announcement on Twitter.

"I wanted to let you know I tested positive for Covid-19. I have told everyone I’ve been in contact with during these last days," he said.

"I’m self-isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities. I’m feeling okay, and will continue to follow my training plan from home while in isolation."