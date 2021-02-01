Motorsport

Gasly becomes sixth F1 driver to test positive for Covid-19

01 February 2021 - 08:56 By Reuters
Pierre Gasly is the latest F1 personality to test positive for Covid-19.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images)

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly said on Sunday he had tested positive for Covid-19, meaning six of Formula One's 20 race drivers have contracted the coronavirus.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, who recently posted pictures on Instagram while he was training in Dubai, made the announcement on Twitter.

"I wanted to let you know I tested positive for Covid-19. I have told everyone I’ve been in contact with during these last days," he said.

"I’m self-isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities. I’m feeling okay, and will continue to follow my training plan from home while in isolation."

Mexican Sergio Perez, Canadian Lance Stroll, seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc have all tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

Norris and Leclerc tested positive after also spending time in Dubai post-season.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, Williams principal Simon Roberts and Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll as well as Pirelli tyre boss Mario Isola also contracted the virus.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 28.

Last year's championship was hit by the pandemic, with the planned opener in Australia cancelled after a McLaren team member tested positive.

The sport eventually started in July with teams operating in "bubbles" and under a strict safety protocol with the paddock closed to all but essential staff.

