Romain Grosjean moves to IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing

03 February 2021 - 17:35 By Reuters
Ex-Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean is moving to IndyCar this season with Dale Coyne Racing.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean will switch to IndyCar this season with Dale Coyne Racing, the Frenchman announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who left grand prix racing at the end of last year after losing his seat at the US-owned Haas team, said he will race only on street circuits and road races and not ovals.

Grosjean's last Formula One race ended in a fiery crash at last November's Bahrain Grand Prix when his Haas penetrated a metal barrier, split in two and erupted in flames before he clambered to safety.

The IndyCar season is scheduled to start on April 18 with the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham.

