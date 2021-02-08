Motorsport

Magnussen to race for Peugeot in WEC and Le Mans in 2022

08 February 2021 - 21:44 By Reuters
Kevin Magnussen walks in the pit lane during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Former Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen will race for Peugeot in the World Endurance championship (WEC) and the Le Mans 24 Hours race in 2022, the French manufacturer said on Monday.

The Dane lost his F1 seat at US-owned Haas team at the end of last season along with Frenchman Romain Grosjean, who has switched to IndyCar.

Magnussen joins ex-F1 racers Paul di Resta and Jean-Eric Vergne among six main factory drivers named by Peugeot for their endurance comeback with a hypercar prototype.

The others are Le Mans winner Loic Duval, Denmark's Mikkel Jensen and American Gustavo Menezes, with Britain's James Rossiter as reserve.

