Alex Bowman captures pole for Daytona 500

Alex Bowman swapped car numbers for the 2021 season — from 88 to 48 — but has certainly retained his Daytona magic, earning the pole position for Sunday's Daytona 500.

The qualifying result gives the Hendrick Motorsports driver a record fourth consecutive front-row start in the NASCAR Cup Series season opener.

Bowman, 27, went out late in the qualifying order (38th of 44 drivers) Wednesday night — the first night-time pole qualifying session in race history — but his Chevrolet handily set the pace with a lap of 191.261mph (47.056 seconds). He took the top spot from Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron by more than a quarter-second.

“It was fast,” Byron said, smiling about Bowman's pole-winning lap.

The Hendrick teammates also started alongside one another in 2019, when Byron edged Bowman for the pole position. Bowman earned his first Daytona 500 pole in 2018 and started second last year. Hendrick Motorsports now has 14 Daytona 500 pole positions.

“It doesn't really have a whole lot to do with me, right,” Bowman said on pit road after qualifying. “It's a testament to these guys and everybody back in the shop at Hendrick Motorsports. They work so hard on these superspeedway cars. They are beautiful when they get to the racetrack. Our Ally Camaro has been really fast since we unloaded, and they focused a lot on trying to get the pole for the Daytona 500.

“It means a lot to us and we were able to achieve that.”

He added, “It's more about the people that make it happen. I floored it, but I'm pretty sure everyone else did, too. I'm just appreciative my race car is fast.”