Motorsport

Fernando Alonso leaves hospital to rest at home after cycling accident

15 February 2021 - 17:57 By Reuters
Fernando Alonso has been discharged from hospital after his bicycle accident in Switzerland last week.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, his Alpine team said on Monday.

Footage from Spanish television network Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the hospital in Berne, where he had undergone surgery to treat a fractured jaw sustained in the crash near his home in Lugano.

The 39-year-old double world champion is due to make his Formula One comeback this season with the Alpine (formerly Renault) team after two years out of the sport.

“After 48 hours of observation in hospital ... Fernando Alonso has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home,” Alpine said. “He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season.”

The season starts in Bahrain on March 28.

