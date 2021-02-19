Gasly is ready to lead AlphaTauri and mentor Tsunoda

Pierre Gasly said on Friday he was ready to be AlphaTauri's leader on the track this season and help Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda make a quick start to his Formula One career with the Red Bull-owned team.

Honda protégé Tsunoda has graduated from Formula Two to the Italy-based team and, at 20, will be the youngest driver on the starting grid and the first born in 2000.

Frenchman Gasly, 25, took an emotional win at Monza last season - the first of his career - in a year without a single Ferrari victory.

“Of course, Yuki’s arrival means I will have more responsibility within the team and I’m ready to take on the role of team leader,” he said in a Q&A at the online launch of the new AT02 car.