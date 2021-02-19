Motorsport

Gasly is ready to lead AlphaTauri and mentor Tsunoda

19 February 2021 - 13:15 By Reuters
Pierre Gasly of France seen during the Suderia AlphaTauri AT02 Livery Reveal 2021 - Fashion meets Formula 1 in Salzburg, Austria on February 15 2021.
Pierre Gasly of France seen during the Suderia AlphaTauri AT02 Livery Reveal 2021 - Fashion meets Formula 1 in Salzburg, Austria on February 15 2021.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly said on Friday he was ready to be AlphaTauri's leader on the track this season and help Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda make a quick start to his Formula One career with the Red Bull-owned team.

Honda protégé Tsunoda has graduated from Formula Two to the Italy-based team and, at 20, will be the youngest driver on the starting grid and the first born in 2000.

Frenchman Gasly, 25, took an emotional win at Monza last season - the first of his career - in a year without a single Ferrari victory.

“Of course, Yuki’s arrival means I will have more responsibility within the team and I’m ready to take on the role of team leader,” he said in a Q&A at the online launch of the new AT02 car.

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan seen during the Suderia AlphaTauri AT02 Livery Reveal 2021 - Fashion meets Formula 1 in Salzburg, Austria on February 15 2021.
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan seen during the Suderia AlphaTauri AT02 Livery Reveal 2021 - Fashion meets Formula 1 in Salzburg, Austria on February 15 2021.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

“He lacks experience, so it won’t always be easy for him, but I think he is talented and it will also be up to me and the team to lead the way.”

Team boss Franz Tost said the 2021 target was to become midfield leaders after dropping from sixth to seventh overall last year.

Honda-powered AlphaTauri, the former Toro Rosso team, still scored more points (107) than ever before and racked up 10 races in a row in the points for the first time.

They scored with at least one car in 15 of the 17 rounds of a Covid-19 disrupted campaign.

The AT02 seen during the Suderia AlphaTauri AT02 Livery Reveal 2021 - Fashion meets Formula 1 in Salzburg, Austria on February 15 2021
The AT02 seen during the Suderia AlphaTauri AT02 Livery Reveal 2021 - Fashion meets Formula 1 in Salzburg, Austria on February 15 2021
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

“With Pierre on Yuki’s side we have an experienced driver, who can help our Japanese rookie to develop faster, but at the same time we can aim for good results,” said Tost.

He said Tsunoda, third in F2 last year, was sure to have some crashes but that was part of the learning curve.

The Japanese will race with the number 22 - as used by Britain's now-retired 2009 world champion Jenson Button and also twice Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato.

“My number when I was racing in karting was 11, but in F1 that’s already taken by Sergio Perez,” said Tsunoda. “So I doubled it to become 22.”

READ MORE

Closing the gap to Mercedes is McLaren's main target

McLaren say closing the yawning gap to Formula One champions Mercedes is their main aim for the season after finishing third last year
Motoring
3 days ago

Ricciardo launches one car and has eyes on another

Daniel Ricciardo showed off McLaren's new Formula One car on Monday but the Australian also had his eye on something from his boss's private ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Red Bull's Horner sees Verstappen as top target for Mercedes

Max Verstappen will be the top target for Mercedes once seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton decides to retire, according to Red ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. REVIEW | BMW 330is Edition reminds us why the G20 3-Series is such a hit Reviews
  3. Motorists can expect another sharp fuel price hike in March, says AA news
  4. Porsche finally reveals its new 911 GT3 New Models
  5. FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Suzuki Vitara Brezza is great bang for buck First Drives

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X