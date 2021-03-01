Motorsport

Tanak wins Arctic Rally as Rovanpera leads championship

01 March 2021 - 07:55 By Reuters
Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja of Estonia competein their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day Two of the FIA World Rally Championship Finland on February 27 in Rovaniemi.
Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja of Estonia competein their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day Two of the FIA World Rally Championship Finland on February 27 in Rovaniemi.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Estonian Ott Tanak won Arctic Rally Finland for Hyundai on Sunday while 20-year-old Toyota driver Kalle Rovanpera stepped up as the championship’s youngest ever leader.

Tanak, the 2019 world champion, and co-driver Martin Jarveoja led the second round of the season from start to finish and won five of the 10 stages to end 17.5 seconds clear of home driver Rovanpera.

Belgian Thierry Neuville was third for Hyundai with Irish team mate Craig Breen fourth.

The snow and ice rally, based in Rovaniemi, was the World Rally Championship’s first within the Arctic Circle and replaced the Swedish round which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rovanpera, son of former WRC driver Harri, won the day’s closing Power Stage for five bonus points, with Breen taking four and Neuville an extra three.

Tanak was fourth for two bonus points and reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier, who finished 20th after losing more than 20 minutes on Saturday when his car plunged into a snowbank, salvaged a point.

Rovanpera has 39 points with Neuville on 35.

Ogier, the previous leader and winner of last month’s Monte Carlo opener, and Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans - fifth on Sunday - were level on 31 with Tanak fifth on 27.

Toyota lead the manufacturers’ standings with 88 points to Hyundai’s 77.

“This has been an amazing place to come for a rally, definitely one of the best for a winter event,“ said Tanak.

“There’s no place where you can have more snow and the characteristics of the road have been very special.

“It’s more than a worthy addition to the world championship.”

The next round is in Croatia from April 22 to 25.

Experienced Perez determined to over-deliver for Red Bull

Sergio Perez is determined to over-deliver this season as the Mexican, finally a race winner, steps into one of the hottest of seats as Max ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Formula One says racing in Africa is a priority

Formula One needs to have a grand prix in Africa and the absence of one is wrong, according to the sport's global director of race promotion Chloe ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Ferrari returning to Le Mans with hypercar in 2023

Ferrari will return to the top flight of endurance racing with a hypercar entry in 2023, competing for outright Le Mans 24 Hours victory for the ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. The Toyota Land Cruiser 78 is back by popular demand New Models
  2. REVIEW | The 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 is a let-down in one crucial area Reviews
  3. Protesters disrupt driving licence testing centres in Gauteng news
  4. Nissan makes breakthrough with engine in reducing CO2 emissions news
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Toyota Corolla Quest has earned its stripes Reviews

Latest Videos

Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
X