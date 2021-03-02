Motorsport

A Ferrari on every podium as F1 announces new fizz partner

02 March 2021 - 15:15 By Reuters

Formula One will have a Ferrari on every podium this season after announcing a three-year partnership with Italian sparkling wine company Ferrari Trento on Tuesday for the post-race celebrations.

The drivers on the podium have traditionally sprayed champagne after races, with the exception of those in the Middle East which feature sparkling rose water.

Formula One said Ferrari Trento would be the sport's official sparkling wine and “official toast” of celebrations.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 28, with Italy's Imola the second race and a home grand prix for the Ferrari team — Formula One's oldest and most successful but who failed to win anything last year.

