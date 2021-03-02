Alonso does not look or drive like a 39-year-old, says teammate Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon expects new teammate Fernando Alonso to come back strongly with Renault-owned Alpine this season after two years out of Formula One and at the age of 39.

The double world champion will be the second-oldest driver after Alfa Romeo's 41-year-old Kimi Raikkonen and last month had jaw surgery after a collision with a car while cycling in Switzerland.

Ocon, 24, said he had been impressed by the Spaniard's performance in postseason testing last December and had no doubt he would be hard to beat.

“What we have seen with Fernando in Abu Dhabi is that he doesn't look like a 39-year-old and he doesn't drive like a 39-year-old,” he told reporters ahead of the launch of the team's 2020 car.

“So trust me, he will be ready and he will be performing at top level. No doubt he will be strong but I will do my best against him and push him as hard as I can.”

Alonso, who has replaced departed Australian Daniel Ricciardo, won his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and many of the people who worked with him then are still at the Enstone factory.