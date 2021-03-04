Motorsport

Aitken stays on as Williams F1 reserve for 2021 season

04 March 2021 - 14:11 By Reuters
Jack Aitken of Great Britain and Williams walks in the paddock before practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Jack Aitken of Great Britain and Williams walks in the paddock before practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Hamad I Mohammed - Pool/Getty Images

Jack Aitken will continue in the role of reserve driver for Williams this season, the British-based Formula One team said on Thursday.

The British-Korean driver, 25, made his F1 debut last year when George Russell stood in for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes after the seven times world champion tested positive for Covid-19.

Williams said Aitken will take part in an unspecified Friday practice session this season and support the team in the simulator.

“He really impressed us with his performance at the Sakhir Grand Prix last year in Bahrain, stepping up to the challenge at short notice to put in a strong performance over the course of the weekend,” said team principal Simon Roberts.

READ MORE

Mercedes face difficult balancing act this season, says Allison

Formula One champions Mercedes will tread a fine line this season between defending their titles and planning for next year's "seismic" rule changes, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Aston Martin expect to get the best out of Vettel

Aston Martin say they can give Sebastian Vettel what he wants this season and get the best out of the four-time Formula One world champion as he ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

US-owned Haas F1 team sports a Russian look with Uralkali

The US-owned Haas Formula One team presented its 2021 car in Russian colours on Thursday with potash producer Uralkali, owned by the billionaire ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Lively new 2021 BMW 128ti is a true GTI rival First Drives
  2. REVIEW | The 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 is a let-down in one crucial area Reviews
  3. REVIEW | VW's 2021 Amarok V6 has bark and bite in equal measure Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger FX4 has the technological edge First Drives
  5. Three-day protest by driving schools against online booking system to start on ... news

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X