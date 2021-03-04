Motorsport

Aston Martin expect to get the best out of Vettel

04 March 2021 - 08:57 By Reuters
Aston Martin is hoping to get the best out of Sebastian Vettel with its new AMR21.
Aston Martin is hoping to get the best out of Sebastian Vettel with its new AMR21.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin say they can give Sebastian Vettel what he wants this season and get the best out of the four-time Formula One world champion as he starts afresh after recent struggles at Ferrari.

The 33-year-old German last won in Singapore in 2019, with Ferrari well off the pace last year in their worst campaign since 1980.

Vettel also made some glaring errors over the last two years, however, and lost out to much younger Monegasque team mate Charles Leclerc on wins, poles, podiums and points.

Some critics have suggested he is on the slide, his best years behind him, but it was all smiles at Wednesday's launch of the new Aston Martin F1 car and team bosses were confident Vettel could deliver.

Technical director Andrew Green told reporters the Silverstone-based team, rebranded from Racing Point, would adapt to the German's way of working and could tune the car's characteristics to suit his requirements.

He said Vettel appeared “incredibly relaxed” and had integrated very quickly.

“He does have his own personal driving style but that's no different to the driving styles that we've seen from other drivers,” he said.

“And I'd say not as extreme as the driver he's replacing (Mexican Sergio Perez who is now at Red Bull), who had a very extreme driving style that was very difficult to get right at all tracks.”

Green said the team had been working for the past month in the simulator to tune the car to Vettel's liking and he seemed happy with the direction taken.

“I think we're going to get the best out of Seb, I really do,” he added.

“He's at the top of his career. He's there. If we can't extract the best out of Seb, then it's our fault not his. I'm confident we can get Seb in the right place.”

READ MORE

VW considering entry to more sustainable F1

Porsche and the Volkswagen Group would consider entering Formula One if the next engine regulations due to be introduced in 2025 promote sustainable ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Aston Martin bring in James Bond as new F1 mission begins

James Bond said he was thrilled and seven-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady threw in support from afar as Aston Martin showed off their first ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Bottas hopes to fight for F1 title with a ‘happy head’

Valtteri Bottas believes he can challenge Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One title with a 'happy head' in what could be his last ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Lively new 2021 BMW 128ti is a true GTI rival First Drives
  2. REVIEW | The 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 is a let-down in one crucial area Reviews
  3. Latest AutoTrader Car Industry Report reveals interesting market trends Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger FX4 has the technological edge First Drives
  5. Three-day protest by driving schools against online booking system to start on ... news

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X