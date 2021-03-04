Motorsport

Schumacher name gives me motivation every day, says Mick

04 March 2021 - 15:13 By Reuters
Mick Schumacher is proud to be bringing his surname back into the world of F1.
Mick Schumacher is proud to be bringing his surname back into the world of F1.
Image: Haas F1

Taking the Schumacher surname back into Formula One this season will be more a source of pride than pressure, Michael's son Mick said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old German, whose Ferrari great father won seven world championships including five with the Italian team, makes his F1 race debut with Haas in Bahrain on March 28.

“I'm very happy to carry that surname, and I'm very happy to carry that name back into Formula One, and I'm very proud of it,” he told reporters on a video call as Haas unveiled their new Ferrari-powered car.

“It's like a boost for me and it gives me motivation every single day.”

Haas scored only three points last year and finished ninth of 10 teams.

They are already more focused on 2022, when the rules change, and Schumacher - last year's Formula Two champion and a Ferrari Academy driver - could be facing a difficult year among the back markers.

Schumacher said he would be pushing to improve his performance in every race, with the simple target of doing the best he possibly could.

One immediate hurdle he has had to overcome has been the factory seat fitting, with travel restrictions and quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic making that a time-consuming undertaking.

“It hasn't been easy, travelling to England has been very restricted,” he said.

“We've had a plan and then the rules changed and I had to self-quarantine, so I had to find a spot where I could give up 10 days basically to give myself the room to go to the team for one-and-a-half days.”

He said the seat fitting started at 8am and finished at 10.30pm but was worth it.

“It feels good ... a seat is always very special,” he added. “I'm pretty sure I've got a good seat.”

READ MORE

Aitken stays on as Williams F1 reserve for 2021 season

Jack Aitken will continue in the role of reserve driver for Williams this season, the British-based Formula One team said on Thursday
Motoring
2 hours ago

Aston Martin expect to get the best out of Vettel

Aston Martin say they can give Sebastian Vettel what he wants this season and get the best out of the four-time Formula One world champion as he ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Vettel says F1 sprint races make no sense

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel spoke out on Wednesday against a proposal for Saturday sprint races to replace regular ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Lively new 2021 BMW 128ti is a true GTI rival First Drives
  2. REVIEW | The 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 is a let-down in one crucial area Reviews
  3. REVIEW | VW's 2021 Amarok V6 has bark and bite in equal measure Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger FX4 has the technological edge First Drives
  5. Three-day protest by driving schools against online booking system to start on ... news

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X