Motorsport

VW considering entry to more sustainable F1

04 March 2021 - 08:05 By Reuters
Porsche and the Volkswagen Group would consider entering F1 if the next engine regulations due to be introduced in 2025 promote sustainable fuels.
Porsche and the Volkswagen Group would consider entering F1 if the next engine regulations due to be introduced in 2025 promote sustainable fuels.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Porsche and the Volkswagen Group would consider entering Formula One if the next engine regulations due to be introduced in 2025 promote sustainable fuels, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The broadcaster quoted Porsche Motorsport vice-president Fritz Enzinger as saying it would be “of great interest if aspects of sustainability — for instance, the implementation of e-fuels” played a role.

“Should these aspects be confirmed, we will evaluate them in detail within the VW Group and discuss further steps,” he said.

“Porsche and Volkswagen AG are observing the constantly changing regulations in all relevant racing series around the world.

“This is also the case with regard to the emerging new engine and drivetrain regulation for Formula One from 2025.”

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, last year delivered the first barrels of 100% sustainable fuel made from bio-waste to engine manufacturers for testing and validation.

It said the aim was a mandatory requirement of 100% sustainable fuels in F1, which has a target of being a net zero carbon sport by 2030.

“Our top sustainability priority now is building a road map for the hybrid engine that reduces emissions and has a real world benefit for road cars,” MD for motorsport Ross Brawn said in December.

“We believe we have the opportunity to do that with a next generation engine that combines hybrid technology with sustainable fuels.”

Formula One's new CEO Stefano Domenicali, a former head of Volkswagen-owned Lamborghini, said in January that the sport was in discussions with manufacturers not currently involved.

“For the moment, they prefer to stay still quiet, but the good news is that there are other ... companies, very important companies, that are really keen to understand what is the value that they can bring home using the F1 platform,” he said.

READ MORE

Aston Martin bring in James Bond as new F1 mission begins

James Bond said he was thrilled and seven-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady threw in support from afar as Aston Martin showed off their first ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Bottas hopes to fight for F1 title with a ‘happy head’

Valtteri Bottas believes he can challenge Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One title with a 'happy head' in what could be his last ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Daniil Kvyat joins Alpine F1 as their 2021 reserve driver

Russian Daniil Kvyat will be Alpine F1 reserve driver this season, the Renault-owned team said at the online launch of its 2021 Formula One car on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Lively new 2021 BMW 128ti is a true GTI rival First Drives
  2. REVIEW | The 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 is a let-down in one crucial area Reviews
  3. Latest AutoTrader Car Industry Report reveals interesting market trends Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger FX4 has the technological edge First Drives
  5. Three-day protest by driving schools against online booking system to start on ... news

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X