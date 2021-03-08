Motorsport

FIA extends Pirelli's F1 tyre deal by one year to 2024

08 March 2021 - 09:37 By Reuters
Pirelli tyres outside the Scuderia AlphaTauri garage during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Portugal at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on October 23 2020 in Portimao, Portugal.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Formula One's governing body extended Pirelli's contract as sole tyre supplier by one year to 2024 on Friday to reflect disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the extension was in the best interests of all stakeholders.

The most recent 2018 tender was for the supply of 13-inch tyres during the 2020 season and then three seasons of 18-inch tyres.

The pandemic triggered emergency measures and led to the postponement to 2022 of the 18-inch tyres, along with major rule changes.

FIA president Jean Todt said the change of tyre size represented a significant technical challenge and investment for Pirelli.

“In light of this, and the necessary postponement of the new regulations as a result of the pandemic, it is only logical to extend the supply of tyres accordingly,” he added.

