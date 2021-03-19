This is how all 10 F1 teams should fare during the 2021 season

Formula One starts its longest ever 23-race season in Bahrain on March 28, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton chasing a record eighth title.

The 10 teams had just three days testing their new cars at the Sakhir circuit from March 12-14 but some early indications emerged from that session to raise hopes of a closer title battle.

The following outlines the prospects for the teams, listed in 2020 championship order, and drivers with their racing numbers.