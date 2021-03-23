Motorsport

Dumfries, marquess and former F1 team mate of Senna, dead at 62

23 March 2021 - 07:50 By Reuters
Racing driver Johnny Bute, Marquess of Bute aka Johnny Crichton-Stuart and Johnny Dumfries, driver of the #11 John Player Special Lotus-Renault 98T turbo outside Ketteringham Hall, the home of Lotus cars on 10 January 1986 at Ketteringham Hall in Ketteringham, Great Britain.
Image: Simon Miles/Getty Images

Former Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Johnny Dumfries, who was a team mate to Brazilian Ayrton Senna at Lotus in 1986, has died at the age of 62, his family said on Monday.

More formally known as John Colum Crichton-Stuart, the seventh Marquess of Bute and Earl of Dumfries, he was heir to one of Scotland's most aristocratic families.

Dumfries started 15 grands prix with a best result of fifth in Hungary in his one season alongside Senna, who was the clear number one at the team.

“The indomitable spirit and energy which Johnny brought to his life will be greatly missed, and the immense warmth and love with which he embraced his family,” the BBC quoted a family statement as saying.

“His heart was firmly rooted on the Island of Bute where he spent much of his time.”

Dumfries won the Le Mans 24 Hours sports car race with Jaguar in 1988 as part of a crew that also featured Dutchman Jan Lammers and Briton Andy Wallace.

