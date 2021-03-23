Motorsport

George Russell replaces Grosjean at Grand Prix Drivers' Association

23 March 2021 - 19:46 By Reuters
George Russell looks on from the grid during day one of F1 testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12 2021.
George Russell looks on from the grid during day one of F1 testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12 2021.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Britain's George Russell has replaced departed Frenchman Romain Grosjean as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA).

The Williams driver joins four times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Anastasia Fowle, a long-time legal adviser who becomes the first non-driver appointment, as directors with chair Alex Wurz.

Grosjean, who had an astonishing escape from a fiery crash in Bahrain last December, has left Formula One for IndyCar after losing his seat at Haas but will remain on the board as an adviser this year.

Russell, who has a long-term contract with Mercedes, is about to start his third season at Williams.

The GPDA was founded in 1961 to represent drivers' interests, particularly in the area of safety.

“It is an honour and privilege to be nominated director of the GPDA, I appreciate the support of my fellow drivers in entrusting this role to me and recognise the responsibility it entails,” said the 23-year-old in a statement.

Williams F1 appoint Francois-Xavier Demaison as technical director

Williams have appointed Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Formula One team's new technical director, with the Frenchman joining from Volkswagen on an ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu

McLaren have signed a long-term agreement with 13-year-old American karter Ugo Ugochukwu to support him through the junior categories of motorsport, ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Recovering Marquez to miss MotoGP season opener in Qatar

Six-times world champion Marc Marquez will not race in the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix as he continues to recover from an arm injury sustained ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. This is how much you’ll pay for the new 2021 Audi RS Q8 New Models
  2. WATCH | Old BMW 135i vs new BMW M135i xDrive Features
  3. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  4. Stellantis giant has big plans for SA news
  5. Toyota shows spicy new Aygo X concept news

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X