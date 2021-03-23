Motorsport

Williams F1 appoint Francois-Xavier Demaison as technical director

23 March 2021 - 14:14 By Reuters
Francois-Xavier Demaison is the newly appointed technical director of Williams F1.
Francois-Xavier Demaison is the newly appointed technical director of Williams F1.
Image: Supplied

Williams have appointed Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Formula One team's new technical director, with the Frenchman joining from Volkswagen on an unspecified date.

The appointment announced on Tuesday is the first since new chief executive Jost Capito, a former Volkswagen motorsport head who worked with Demaison on the record-breaking electric ID.R racecar, joined the former champions in February.

Demaison, who was once also chief engineer of the Subaru world rally team, will have overall responsibility for the technical side including design and aerodynamics and will report to Capito.

"I have seen his technical capabilities first-hand, and his sporting successes speak for themselves," Capito said about appointing a senior figure from outside Formula One.

The role had been left vacant since the departure of Paddy Lowe in 2019.

"I have no doubt his knowledge will contribute to us taking another important step towards our ambitions of winning again," said Capito, who will oversee a flatter management structure.

Team principal and racing director Simon Roberts also reports to Capito.

Once-dominant Williams finished last and failed to score a point last year, having managed only one in 2019, and last won a race in 2012.

They changed ownership last year with the founding Williams family departing and US-based Dorilton Capital taking over.

The first race of the 2021 season is in Bahrain on Sunday.

McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu

McLaren have signed a long-term agreement with 13-year-old American karter Ugo Ugochukwu to support him through the junior categories of motorsport, ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Dumfries, marquess and former F1 team mate of Senna, dead at 62

Former Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Johnny Dumfries, who was a team mate to Brazilian Ayrton Senna at Lotus in 1986, has died at the age of ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

This is how all 10 F1 teams should fare during the 2021 season

Formula One starts its longest ever 23-race season in Bahrain on March 28, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton chasing a record eighth title
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Old BMW 135i vs new BMW M135i xDrive Features
  2. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  3. Stellantis giant has big plans for SA news
  4. China bans Tesla cars in military complexes on concerns about cameras news
  5. New Maserati MC20 makes a teaser visit to Johannesburg New Models

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X