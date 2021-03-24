Motorsport

Everything you need to know about the 2021 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

24 March 2021 - 16:06 By Reuters
The season-opening Bahrain F1 Grand Prix will be held at the Sakhir circuit on Sunday.
Image: Tolga Bozoglu - Pool/Getty Images

The season-opening Bahrain F1 Grand Prix will be held at the Sakhir circuit on Sunday. Here are seven things you should know about it.

 

  1. Bahrain, which made its debut on the calendar in 2004, hosts the season-opening race for the first time since 2010 after also doing so in 2006.
  2. Lewis Hamilton has won the last two Bahrain Grands Prix. The Briton and Sebastian Vettel, now with Aston Martin, are both four times winners in Bahrain.
  3. Ferrari have won the Bahrain GP six times, more than any other team.
  4. The Sakhir Grand Prix in December used the outer circuit for the first time and was won by Mexican Sergio Perez for Racing Point (now Aston Martin).
  5. Sunday's race is just 16 weeks after the previous race in Bahrain.
  6. Lap distance is exactly 5.412km with total race distance clocking in at 308.238km (57 laps).
  7. The race will start at 18h00 SAST.

