Everything you need to know about the 2021 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix
24 March 2021 - 16:06
The season-opening Bahrain F1 Grand Prix will be held at the Sakhir circuit on Sunday. Here are seven things you should know about it.
- Bahrain, which made its debut on the calendar in 2004, hosts the season-opening race for the first time since 2010 after also doing so in 2006.
- Lewis Hamilton has won the last two Bahrain Grands Prix. The Briton and Sebastian Vettel, now with Aston Martin, are both four times winners in Bahrain.
- Ferrari have won the Bahrain GP six times, more than any other team.
- The Sakhir Grand Prix in December used the outer circuit for the first time and was won by Mexican Sergio Perez for Racing Point (now Aston Martin).
- Sunday's race is just 16 weeks after the previous race in Bahrain.
- Lap distance is exactly 5.412km with total race distance clocking in at 308.238km (57 laps).
- The race will start at 18h00 SAST.