Motorsport

Mick Schumacher picks up a few tips from dad's old rival Kimi Räikkönen

26 March 2021 - 10:28 By Reuters
Mick Schumacher has been picking up some driving tips form his dad's old adversary, Kimi Räikkönen.
Mick Schumacher has been picking up some driving tips form his dad's old adversary, Kimi Räikkönen.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mick Schumacher has been getting some tips from Kimi Räikkönen, the man who took over from father Michael at Ferrari, as he prepares for his Formula One race debut in Sunday's Bahrain season opener.

The 22-year-old German, who won last year's Formula Two title and will be lining up for the Haas team, told reporters it was funny to think some drivers will have raced against two generations of his family.

Räikkönen, now 41 and at Alfa Romeo, made his debut 20 years ago with Sauber and replaced seven-times world champion Michael at Ferrari at the end of 2006.

The Finn remains Ferrari's most recent world champion after winning the title in 2007.

Spaniard Fernando Alonso, the two-times champion who ended Schumacher's run of five successive titles with his first in 2005, is returning with Renault-owned Alpine at the age of 39.

Lewis Hamilton, who equalled Schumacher's record seven titles last year, took the German's place at Mercedes at the end of 2012 when the great finally retired.

“It's going to be nice to see how things are going to turn out on track,” said Mick. “I haven't driven with many of them in the test because I was mostly with some other guys.

“I was driving with Kimi and I know Kimi quite well, let's say, from the track. He's always very nice, and it's very nice talking to him and getting, obviously, some info and tips here and there.”

Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in France in 2013.

Mick shut down a question about how his father, who made his F1 debut 30 years ago, might feel about his son's first race.

“I guess that's kind of a very private question and not a question for me to answer in a way,” he said, adding that he had no family members with him in Bahrain. “I've got my group around me, my people around me, and I'm sure we'll take on that task of going into my first F1 race,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton: 'I have spoken to Bahrain officials about human rights'

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about the country's human rights situation after promising last ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Sergio Perez's Red Bull future is in his own hands, says team boss

Sergio Perez's future at Red Bull beyond this season rests in his own hands, team boss Christian Horner said ahead of Sunday's Formula One season ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

F1 still ironing out details for mooted Saturday sprint races

Formula One still has some issues to resolve before a new sprint qualifying format can be accepted for selected grand prix weekends this season, Haas ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | We say goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Quest Reviews
  2. This is how much you’ll pay for the new 2021 Audi RS Q8 New Models
  3. McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu Motorsport
  4. Manic 2021 Roush Mustang is headed for Mzansi New Models
  5. Toyota shows spicy new Aygo X concept news

Latest Videos

'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X