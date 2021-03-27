Motorsport

Verstappen puts Red Bull on pole in Bahrain

27 March 2021 - 18:17 By Reuters
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 27, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 27, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set himself up as favourite for the first race of the Formula One season after seizing a perfect pole position in Bahrain on Saturday.

The Dutch 23-year-old put in a stunning final flying lap as he denied champions Mercedes the top slot in the season-opener for the first time in the V6 turbo hybrid era that started in 2014.

He beat Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton by 0.388 seconds with a lap of one minute 28.997 seconds after the Briton had put himself on provisional pole with his second run of the final phase.

Verstappen had been only 0.023 clear after his first effort.

Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas, winner of the last two season-opening races held in Australia and Austria, will start third.

"Well done Max, that's the perfect start," said a jubilant team boss Christian Horner over the car radio as the mechanics celebrated.

The pole was the fourth of Verstappen's career and continued a perfect start to the year, with the Red Bull driver quickest in pre-season testing and all three free practice sessions in Bahrain.

"I absolutely gave it everything on that last lap but unfortunately it wasn't good enough," said Hamilton.

Sunday's race at Sakhir, hosting the opener instead of the Australia which has been pushed back to November due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the first time Verstappen has lined up on pole with Hamilton alongside.

"The fight is on," commented Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Verstappen, who had cast Mercedes as favourites, said there had been no guarantees that testing form would carry over to the race weekend.

"So far the car has been working really well and it's just been really enjoyable to drive," he said. "It all worked out perfectly in qualifying so of course I'm very happy with pole position."

Verstappen will be starting in the Middle East as he finished, having ended last season on pole in Abu Dhabi – a race he went on to win.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified fourth, but on softer tyres than those ahead on mediums, with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly fifth.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo will line up sixth for the Australian's first race with the team since he moved from Renault.

Lando Norris qualified seventh for McLaren, ahead of former team mate Carlos Sainz who will be making his Ferrari race debut on Sunday.

Spain's two-times world champion Fernando Alonso, 39, will start his first race since 2018 in ninth place with Renault-owned Alpine and looked like he had not been away.

The big losers were four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel, now at Aston Martin after leaving Ferrari, who starts 18th and Verstappen's team mate Sergio Perez who managed only 11th on the grid.

Vettel, the last non-Mercedes driver to win a season-opener when he was at Red Bull, had to slow for yellow flags waved after Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin spun.

"We would have hoped for a better start but it is what it is," he said. "For sure I'm upset and angry but it wasn't our fault."

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda qualified 13th for AlphaTauri but raised plenty of excitement when he lapped second fastest in the opening phase.

At the back, Michael Schumacher's son Mick will start 19th for Haas, one spot ahead of team mate Mazepin.

Verstappen completes practice sweep in Bahrain

Red Bull's Max Verstappen completed a clean sweep of practice to set himself up as favourite for pole position at the season-opening Bahrain Formula ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Verstappen fastest in second Bahrain GP practice, Norris second

Max Verstappen was fastest in practice for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday as his Red Bull team immediately lived up to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen fastest in first Bahrain GP practice

Max Verstappen set the pace in the first practice session of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday as his Red Bull team immediately lived up to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | We say goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Quest Reviews
  2. How Nhlanhla Mazibuko plans to plug into the EV scene with his electric bakkie Features
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 12 | Recapping a year with the VW Polo GTI Reviews
  4. Vettel names his F1 Aston Martin after, obviously, a Bond Girl Motorsport
  5. Lewis Hamilton: 'I have spoken to Bahrain officials about human rights' Motorsport

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
X