Motorsport

Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win Bahrain Grand Prix

28 March 2021 - 19:01 By Reuters
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 28, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 28, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after an epic battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen over the final laps.

Verstappen, who had started on pole position and passed Hamilton close to the end only to have to hand back the lead for exceeding track limits, finished a mere 0.745 seconds behind. Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas was a distant third.

Vettel starts F1 season with grid drop and penalty points

Sebastian Vettel will start his first race for Aston Martin at the back of the field on Sunday after being handed a five-place grid drop and three ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Verstappen puts Red Bull on pole in Bahrain

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set himself up as favourite for the first race of the Formula One season after seizing a perfect pole position in Bahrain ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 teams healthier and wealthier than ever, says McLaren boss

Formula One starts a new season in Bahrain this weekend with the 10 teams in better shape than ever despite the Covid-19 pandemic, McLaren boss Zak ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | We say goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Quest Reviews
  2. How Nhlanhla Mazibuko plans to plug into the EV scene with his electric bakkie Features
  3. Vettel names his F1 Aston Martin after, obviously, a Bond Girl Motorsport
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 12 | Recapping a year with the VW Polo GTI Reviews
  5. Lewis Hamilton: 'I have spoken to Bahrain officials about human rights' Motorsport

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X