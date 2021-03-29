F1 race director denies inconsistency on track limit rules

Formula One race director Michael Masi has denied inconsistency in applying the rules during Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after Max Verstappen was penalised for breaching track limits but not race winner Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull's Verstappen was told to hand back the lead to seven-time world champion Hamilton four laps from the finish of a nail-biting race after he ran wide while overtaking the Mercedes.

Television images showed Hamilton had previously crossed the limits at the same turn four on numerous occasions before his pitwall engineer passed on a warning from race control to stop doing it.

The topic became a talking point after the race.

Masi said the two situations were “quite different” and nothing had changed during the race.

He said Verstappen had breached sporting regulations that always apply by “gaining a lasting advantage by overtaking another car off the racetrack”.