Motorsport

Some riders don't care about rivals, says Rossi

02 April 2021 - 08:51 By Reuters
Valentino Rossi of Italy and Petronas Yamaha SR prepares to start during the MotoGP race during the MotoGP of Qatar - Race at Losail Circuit on March 28, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Valentino Rossi of Italy and Petronas Yamaha SR prepares to start during the MotoGP race during the MotoGP of Qatar - Race at Losail Circuit on March 28, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi believes there are riders on the grid who do not care enough about their rivals.

Italian Rossi was involved in a clash with Brad Binder in the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday before finishing 12th in his debut race for Petronas Yamaha.

Binder maintained there was no contact with Rossi and no sanctions were handed out by the race stewards.

Ahead of this weekend's second race in Doha, Rossi was asked whether there is a difference in intensity when fighting for positions in the mid-pack.

“It doesn't depend very much on the position but it depends very much on the different riders,” Rossi, 42, was quoted as saying by Autosport.

“You have a lot of riders who are more clean and ride with a lot of respect for the opponents.

“You have some other riders like Binder, who ride a lot harder and don't care about the rival.

“So, if you try to close the line he releases the brake, and if you don't move he hits you out of the track. But it's like this, now it's like this.”

After struggling for grip on his rear tyre, Rossi finished 10.7 seconds behind former factory Yamaha team mate and race winner Maverick Vinales last weekend.

“Looks like Maverick has something different in the setting of the bike and in the electronic system,” Rossi said.

“It's very difficult to put exactly the same settings because every rider has some small differences, but during this weekend we can try to follow another way.” 

READ MORE

All three WRC manufacturers sign up for new hybrid era

Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford have committed to the new hybrid era of the world rally championship starting next year, the production car-based ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Joey Logano takes late lead, wins dirt race at Bristol

Joey Logano took the lead with 57 laps to go, survived a restart in overtime and went on to win Monday's weather-postponed NASCAR Cup Series Food ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Mercedes say they are not stronger than Red Bull in any area

Formula One champions Mercedes say their car is not stronger than Red Bull in any one area despite Lewis Hamilton winning Sunday's season-opening ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2021 Polo Vivo benefits from a touch of Mswenko attitude Reviews
  2. REVIEW | The new 2021 Opel Corsa is a little charmer Reviews
  3. Rise of nearly R1 per litre will send fuel prices to record highs in April: AA news
  4. The new all-electric Kia EV6 is here to give your a Ferrari a bloody nose New Models
  5. The sleek new VW Taigo is coming to Mzansi in 2022 New Models

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X