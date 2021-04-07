Motorsport

Ducati’s Miller has surgery on right arm

07 April 2021 - 09:30 By Reuters
Jack Miller of Australia and Ducati Lenovo Team during the MotoGP race of Qatar on April 4 2021.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Ducati MotoGP rider Jack Miller had surgery on his right forearm in Barcelona on Tuesday but is expected to be fit to compete in the next race in Portugal this month, the Italian team said.

The Australian had been suffering from “arm pump” at the season’s opening races in Qatar.

Ducati said Miller had MRI scans at rest and under strain and doctors decided to perform surgery immediately “to restore the forearm’s vascular and nerve activity to normal”.

The rider will spend 24 hours in hospital before beginning his recovery.

“It was a short operation, and it went very well. I can’t wait to start the rehabilitation. There are still 10 days left before the next Grand Prix at Portimao,” said Miller.

“f my recovery proceeds normally, I’ll be back on track in Portugal, even if not completely at my 100% fitness.”

Miller finished ninth in Sunday’s race in Doha after clashing with Suzuki’s defending champion Joan Mir.

